BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,629,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,674,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.64% of Xerox worth $320,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

