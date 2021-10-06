BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $322,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

