BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $317,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 115,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

APLE stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

