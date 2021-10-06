BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.75% of Global Net Lease worth $330,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

