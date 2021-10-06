BlackRock Inc. Has $314.98 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.24% of Bank of Hawaii worth $314,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,538. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOH opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

