BlackRock Inc. Has $318.40 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.65% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $318,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

