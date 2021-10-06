BlackRock Inc. Has $319.44 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.27% of Oak Street Health worth $319,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,330 shares of company stock worth $50,841,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of -32.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

