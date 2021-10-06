BlackRock Inc. Has $325.39 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of Progyny worth $325,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $2,016,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,135 shares of company stock worth $27,621,089. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.