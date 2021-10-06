BlackRock Inc. Has $327.18 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,733,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.75% of Fulton Financial worth $327,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 148,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $412,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

