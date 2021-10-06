BlackRock Inc. Has $328.55 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.97% of Ares Management worth $328,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

