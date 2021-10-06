BlackRock Inc. Has $328.74 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.10% of Knowles worth $328,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

