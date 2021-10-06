BlackRock Inc. Has $331.26 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.69% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $331,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.