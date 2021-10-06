BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.26% of New Residential Investment worth $309,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,001,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 512,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 119.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 836,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 455,109 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

