BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,654,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.38% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $326,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

OFC stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

