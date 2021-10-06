BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.23% of Editas Medicine worth $316,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $19,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,968,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

