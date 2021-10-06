BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Amdocs worth $315,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.