BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after buying an additional 92,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $837.55. The stock had a trading volume of 472,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $584.32 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $898.76 and a 200 day moving average of $861.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

