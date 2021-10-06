BlackRock Inc. Purchases 132,058 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of Terminix Global worth $311,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.