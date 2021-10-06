BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,789,163 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.78% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $305,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.