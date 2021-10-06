BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.82% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $326,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,045,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 491.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $151.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

