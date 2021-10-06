BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of Anaplan worth $331,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after buying an additional 185,946 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 39.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,580,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,417.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

