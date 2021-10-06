BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,810 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Autoliv worth $314,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

