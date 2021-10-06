BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,217,142 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,727,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.78% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $315,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 506,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

