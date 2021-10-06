BlackRock Inc. Sells 187,944 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.56% of Minerals Technologies worth $305,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

