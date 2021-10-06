BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,998 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,766,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.71% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $328,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

