BlackRock Inc. Sells 297,620 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.86% of United Natural Foods worth $330,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

UNFI stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,004. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

