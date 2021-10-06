BlackRock Inc. Sells 321,668 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,185,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.75% of Xencor worth $316,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

