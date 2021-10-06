BlackRock Inc. Sells 387,790 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,196,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 387,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.00% of Yelp worth $327,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 36,078.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,178 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Yelp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,151 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

