BlackRock Inc. Sells 430,864 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,596,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.20% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $319,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

