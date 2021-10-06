BlackRock Inc. Sells 473,728 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,429,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.12% of Raven Industries worth $314,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $110,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $64,754,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

