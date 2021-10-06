BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,189 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.91% of ModivCare worth $331,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

