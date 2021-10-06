BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,482 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.64% of WSFS Financial worth $324,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $55.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

