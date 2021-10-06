BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,895 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.87% of EnPro Industries worth $317,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.