BlackRock Inc. Sells 73,470 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.01% of Summit Materials worth $327,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $120,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

