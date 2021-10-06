BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,039 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,859,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.92% of GMS worth $330,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

