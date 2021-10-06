BlackRock Inc. Sells 947,240 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of TG Therapeutics worth $323,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

