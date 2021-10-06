BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.36% of Granite Construction worth $311,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GVA opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

