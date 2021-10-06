BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,894,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $319,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.