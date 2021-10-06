BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.91% of Novanta worth $329,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Novanta by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.