BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
