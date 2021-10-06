BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 116.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 956,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 513,752 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246,970 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

