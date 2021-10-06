BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

