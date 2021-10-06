BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 72,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,704. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

