Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

