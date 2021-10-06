Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.69 Million Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 623.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,431,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 200,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.33.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

