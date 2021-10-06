Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,058,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RILY traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $516,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

