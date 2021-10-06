Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. 298,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,504. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

