Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,431 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDK Global by 64.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

