Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,557 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

