Blair William & Co. IL Takes $1.42 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 13,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,485. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

