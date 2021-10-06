Blair William & Co. IL Takes $1.58 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

